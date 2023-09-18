SRQ Resources Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / SRQ Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRQ) ("SRQ" or the "Company) announced today pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, the Company has granted an aggregate total of 1,945,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants, subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.27 per Optioned Share which price is set 30 days from the date of the final bulletin issued by the TSX-V giving final approval of the Plan of Arrangement of the Company and at the closing price as of that date and shall be exercisable for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant and will expire on September 18, 2033.

About SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ is a Canadian base metals company exploring for nickel, copper, and platinum in the province of Québec. SRQ owns 900 exploration claims in the Canadian province of Québec, with Lac Brulé being the most advanced exploration project. The Lac Brulé property consists of 420 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 23,165 ha, located approximately 148 km west-northwest of the town of Mont-Laurier, Québec. A near-surface, Ni-Cu project, Lac Brulé is located on a 230km² virgin exploration property at a five-hour drive from Montréal. The project's prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys. The presence of the historic Renzy Ni-Cu mine located 50 kilometers to the south-east and at the heart of the large regional pattern further adds to the area's mineral exploration appeal.

