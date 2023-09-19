

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported that its fiscal year statutory profit before tax declined to 145.1 million pounds from 145.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 159.7 pence compared to 165.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 141.0 million pounds, a decline of 14%. Adjusted earnings per share was 155.1 pence compared to 185.5 pence.



For the year ended 30 June 2023, revenue from continuing operations increased to 688.6 million pounds from 671.1 million pounds.



Looking forward, the Group said it has seen a steady start to fiscal 2024 and order book remains solid.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 59.4 pence per share in respect of the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken