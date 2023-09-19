

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) Tuesday announced a reduction in pre-tax earnings guidance for the fiscal 2023 year. EBITDA for the period also is expected to be lower than the previous outlook.



Earlier on August 31, the company had said it was unable to maintain its former guidance range for the financial year.



The iron and steel manufacturer said it expects fiscal 2023 pre-tax profit between 200 -250 million euros, while the previous projection was in a range of 300 to 400 million euros.



EBITDA is currently projected to be 650-700 million euros, while the earlier outlook was 750-850 million euros.



