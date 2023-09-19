

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission on Tuesday proposed to further extend the temporary protection that the European bloc has been poviding for Ukrainian people fleeing Russia's attacks for another year.



The European Union activated the Temporary Protection Directive on 2022 March 4, within few days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



It was extended by one year with a unanimous decision by Member States. The temporary protection expires on 2024 March 3.



The proposal, if adopted by the European Council, will extend the temporary protection to 2025 March 3. This will provide certainty and support for more than 4 million Ukrainian people who are already living in various countries across the EU.



'The Commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection persist and that the temporary protection should therefore be prolonged as a necessary and appropriate response to the current, volatile situation, which is not yet conducive to the safe and durable return of those enjoying temporary protection in the EU,' the European Commission said in a satement.



The temporary protection directive provides immediate protection and access to rights in the EU, including residency rights, access to the labour market, housing, social welfare assistance, medical and other assistance. It also helps to prevent overwhelming pressure on national asylum systems and allows Member States to manage arrivals in an orderly and effective way.



