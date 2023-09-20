

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 19.4 percent on year after falling 13.5 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 1.7 percent after easing 0.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 659.1 billion yen following the 78.7 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q2 figures for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$4.80 billion following the NZ$5.22 billion shortfall in the three months prior.



Taiwan will see August data for export orders, with forecasts calling for a decline of 10.0 percent on year following the 12.0 percent drop in July.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken