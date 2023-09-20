In Connection With the Tender Offer for the Shares and Warrants of the Company BALYO Initiated by SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC
In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the AMF, SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC (the "Offeror") intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the Reopened Offer (as defined in the offer document and in the response document of the Company), a squeeze-out procedure for Balyo's Ordinary Shares and Preferred Shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of Balyo's Ordinary Shares and Preferred Shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Balyo (other than the Treasury Shares, the Ordinary Shares that could be issued pursuant to the exercise of the BSPCE, the Unavailable Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent, at the end of the Offer (or, as the case may be, the Reopened Offer), more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Balyo.
In accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Balyo was filed with the AMF on 20 September 2023, and made available to the public this day.
This information and the response document approved by the AMF are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Balyo (www.balyo.com) and may be obtained free of charge from:
