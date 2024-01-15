Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO) (Paris:BALYO), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2024.

Events Date of release* 2023 Sales January 30, 2024 2023 Annual Results March 21, 2024 2024 Q1 Sales April 23, 2024 Annual General Meeting June 13, 2024 2024 H1 Sales July 18, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results September 26, 2024 2024 Q3 Sales October 24, 2024

* the press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €24.1 million in 2022. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

