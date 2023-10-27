Regulatory News:

Balyo (Paris:BALYO)and SVF II STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AIV LLC announce the results of the tender offer for Balyo's securities (the "Offer") published by the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") following the completion of the Offer on 25 October 2023.

Results of the Offer

Following the completion of the initial period of the Offer initiated by SVF II STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AIV LLC for Balyo securities, SVF II STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AIV LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp ("SBG"), will hold 24,327,057 shares and 6,270 preferred shares representing, after assimilation of the treasury shares and shares covered by a liquidity agreement, 71.44% of Balyo's capital and 71.43% of voting rights on a non-diluted basis1, and 11,753,581 warrants amounting to 100% of all of the outstanding warrants. The Offer is therefore successful.

Balyo and SBG are pleased with the success of this first offer period. The Board of Directors unanimously issued, on 4 August 2023, a favorable opinion on the Offer, judging it to be consistent with the interests of the Group, its security holders and its employees.

The settlement-delivery of the Offer will take place on 3 November 2023.

Reopening of the Offer

In compliance with the articles 232-4 of the AMF's general regulations, the Offer will be reopened, from 3 November 2023 until 16 November 2023, upon the same terms and conditions as the first period of the Offer in particular at the same price, namely €0.85 per share, €0.01 per preferred share and €0.07 per warrant, in order to allow security holders who have not yet tendered their securities to do so.

The timetable of the Reopened Offer will be the following:

3 November 2023 Reopening of the Offer and settlement-delivery of the securities tendered to the first period of the Offer 16 November 2023 Closing of the Reopened Offer 21 November 2023 Publication of the results of the Reopened Offer by the AMF 24 November 2023 Settlement-delivery of the securities tendered to the Reopened Offer

The process for tendering the securities in the Reopened Offer and the procedure for the centralization of the orders Reopened Offer will be identical to that of the Offer, it being specified, however, that orders to tender to the Reopened Offer will be irrevocable.

If the required conditions are met, the Offeror indicated its intention to implement a squeeze-out procedure pursuant to Articles L. 433-4, II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the AMF's General Regulation.

The Offer Document, the Response Document and the results of the Offer published today by the AMF are available on the websites of Balyo (www.balyo.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org/en).

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €24.1 million in 2022. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in AI, smart robotics, IoT, telecommunications, internet services, and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds and SoftBank Latin America Funds, which are investing more than US$160 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.

Important Information

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only.

It does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation to sell Balyo securities in any country, including France. It is not intended for distribution in any country other than France, except where such distribution is permitted by applicable laws and regulations.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release, as well as the Offer and its acceptance, may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer will not be directed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions that may apply.

Balyo and SoftBank do not accept any liability for any breach of these restrictions by any person.

1 Calculated on the basis of a share capital composed of 34,356,767 ordinary shares and 8,970 preferred shares deprived of voting rights and including the assimilation of 34,894 ordinary treasury shares and 180.000 ordinary shares and 2,700 preferred shares covered by a liquidity agreement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231027387169/en/

Contacts:

BALYO

Frank Chuffart

investors@balyo.com

NewCap

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean Aurélie Manavarere

Phone: +33 1 44 71 94 94

balyo@newcap.eu