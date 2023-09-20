

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German maker of wind turbines, said on Wednesday that it has received an order for N155/5.X turbines from, Ibereólica Renovables, an independent renewable energy producer.



With this, the manufacturer will supply 11 turbines for two wind farms including, Aciberos and Padornelo 3, with a total capacity of around 60 MW in Spain.



The contract also includes the service and maintenance of the turbines for 10 years.



Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.



