

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L), education and printing company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Omar Abbosh as its new chief executive officer, effective early 2024, replacing Andy Bird who will retire.



Omar Abbosh has over 30 years of experience in enterprise technology and leading multinational companies. Previously, he was the president of Microsoft's Industry Solutions business. He was also the chief strategy officer at Accenture.



On Tuesday, shares of Pearson closed at 884.00 pence up 0.36% on the London Stock Exchange.



