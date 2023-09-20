

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG.L) has reached an agreement to acquire Bluestone Motor Finance Ireland DAC, a provider of motor finance in Ireland in a cash deal. Bluestone Motor Finance is a specialist lender providing motor finance solutions to consumers and SMEs.



Close Brothers stated that Bluestone Motor Finance has originated over 450 million euros since inception in 2014 and had loans under management of 132 million euros at 31 December 2022.



Adrian Sainsbury, Group Chief Executive, said: 'Bluestone Motor Finance has delivered impressive growth and will complement our Motor Finance presence in the UK and Ireland, a strategic growth market for the group.'



