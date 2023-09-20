

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax was 192.7 million pounds, down 9.4 percent from last year's 212.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 75.0 pence, down 10.3 percent from last year's 83.6 pence.



On a comparable 52-week basis, pre-tax profit declined 7.8 percent from last year's 209.0 million pounds and earnings per share fell 8.6 percent from 82.1 pence a year ago.



Total sales, however, grew 3.6 percent to 1.64 billion pounds from 1.58 billion pounds a year ago. Total sales grew 5.5 percent on a comparable basis.



Further, the company announced a final ordinary dividend of 27 pence per share, up from last year's 26 pence. The full year ordinary dividend would be 42 pence per share, an increase of 5%, reflecting confidence in the future growth prospects.



Regarding the current trading and outlook, Dunelm said it is pleased with trading early in the new financial year.



The company expects to see fiscal 2024 sales and profit before tax growth, driven by volume.



