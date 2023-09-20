

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT.L) reported total pretax net return of 74.6 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2023 compared to a loss of 40.6 million pounds, last year. Total return per share was 63.9 pence compared to a loss of 35.2 pence.



On a revenue return basis, pretax net return declined to 45.6 million pounds from 47.8 million pounds, last year. On a revenue returns basis, return per share was 38.7 pence compared to 40.5 pence.



Income for the period was 48.9 million pounds compared to 51.1 million pounds, prior year.



The Board proposed to maintain the dividend policy of paying four interim dividends each year.



