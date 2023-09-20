

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L), a recruitment consultancy company, said on Wednesday that it is targeting to achieve 400 million pounds in operating profit by 2030.



The company will present its target in today's capital markets event for investors and analysts.



The group expects that this goal will help in capital distributions to shareholders of over 1.5 billion pounds during the period to 2030.



'These initiatives will incur a one-off cost in 2023 of c. 15 million pounds, offset by the majority of the cost savings being realized in FY23. The net negative impact this year will be c. 5 million pounds. Going forward, we expect these initiatives to deliver annualized savings of c. 20 million pounds per annum compared to our FY23 cost base from FY24 onwards,' the company said in a statement.



On Tuesday, share of PageGroup closed at 408.60 pence up 0.84% on the London Stock Exchange.



