

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK), announced on Wednesday that they have secured an order of 126 MW to repower the Downeast Wind project owned by Apex Clean Energy.



The financial details of the transaction were not divulged.



The order is for 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines including supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement, that ensures optimized performance of the turbines.



The delivery of the turbines begins in the second quarter of 2024, and commissioning is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Currently, shares of Vestas are trading at 160.26 DKK up 2.43% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.



