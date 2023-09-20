

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), a German steel maker, said on Wednesday that it has selected Andritz AG (ADRZF.PK), an Austrian industrial firm, to supply a green hydrogen plant for its SALCOS program, which aims to achieve virtually CO2-free or green steel production.



With this, Andritz will build a 100 MW electrolysis plant at the Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH site on an EPC basis, incorporating pressurized alkaline electrolyzer technology from HydrogenPro.



Starting in 2026, the plant will produce around 9,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, which will be used to produce green steel.



The company said that it has secured financing for the stage 1 of SALCOS by subsidies from the German Government and the State of Lower Saxony, as well as through Salzgitter AG's own substantial funds.



The first stage will be operational as early as 2026 and will comprise a direct reduction plant, an electric arc furnace, and the 100 MW electrolysis plant for green hydrogen production.



