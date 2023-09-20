

FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Staples are teaming up to bring business, office and school essentials to customers across the US. Uber said, this month, the full chain of Staples US Retail Stores will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. Uber One members benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off all STAPLES orders of $15 or more.



Uber said the partnership continues its ongoing commitment to retail and grocery delivery, which has grown throughout in 2023 to include new retailers across pet supplies, specialty grocery and more.



