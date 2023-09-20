

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged that alongside its ongoing nuclear threat, Russia is also weaponizing essentials like global food and energy markets, which impacts not only Ukraine, but all countries.



Addressing the UN General Assembly, he said that since the start of the war, Ukrainian ports in the Black and Azov seas were blocked by Russia and its ports on the Danube River targeted by drones and missiles.



'It is a clear Russian attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market, in exchange for recognition of some, if not all, of the captured territories,' he told world leaders.



The impact of that weaponization could be seen from Africa to South-East Asia, he said.



'Nukes are not the scariest thing now. Mass destruction is gaining momentum. The aggressor is weaponizing many other things . things that are being used not only against our country but also yours as well,' he said, adding: 'There are many conventions against weapons but none against weaponization . of global food supplies and energy.'



President Zelenskyy further said that while Russia undermines the Black Sea Initiative, Ukraine continues to support it to ensure food security globally, having launched a temporary sea corridor from its ports and working to preserve land routes for grain exports.



In July, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed for significant volumes of exports from three Black Sea ports to different parts of the world.



The Initiative helped unblock vital food commodities shortage and reverse spiking global food prices.



Russia had warned that it will target Ukraine-bound vessels considering them as potentially carrying weapons. It was followed by Russian drone attack against port infrastructure on the Danube River in Odesa, damaging granaries and warehouses.



Russian warships also attacked cargo ships.



Zelenskyy alleged that Russia was conducting mass kidnapping and deportation of Ukrainian children, making it a clear case of genocide.



The Ukrainian leader also said that he will present a Ukrainian peace formula at the Security Council on Wednesday to serve as a framework to end aggression on terms set by the victimized country in an open manner.



