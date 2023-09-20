

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback dropped to 6-day lows of 0.8941 against the franc and 1.0726 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8983 and a 2-day high of 1.0672, respectively.



The greenback weakened to 147.62 against the yen and 1.2409 against the pound, from an early nearly 1-year high of 148.16 and nearly a 4-month high of 1.2332, respectively.



The greenback touched 0.6499 against the aussie and 0.5977 against the kiwi, setting nearly 3-week lows.



The greenback was down against the loonie, at 1.3407.



The greenback is poised to challenge support around 0.88 against the franc, 1.10 against the euro, 139.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the pound, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.62 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the loonie.



