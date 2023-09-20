

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The aussie touched 0.8720 against the loonie and 1.6478 against the euro, setting 5-day highs.



The aussie climbed to a 2-1/2-month high of 96.04 against the yen and near a 3-week high of 0.6504 against the greenback, from its early lows of 95.30 and 0.6448, respectively.



The currency is likely to face resistance around 0.90 against the loonie, 1.62 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen and 0.68 against the greenback.



