

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) on Wednesday announced a partnership with Emitwise, a carbon accounting software provider, to gather greenhouse gas emissions data from its supply chain and assist its suppliers in carbon accounting.



Through this partnership, CBRE clients and suppliers will have access to precise data and will be able to calculate their carbon impacts more accurately and determine where to focus efforts to speed up decarbonization and gain better insight into their value chain at scale.



Additionally, CBRE will also make a strategic investment in Emitwise.



The company stated that it believes that Emitwise will contribute to its net zero strategy by tracking and reducing Scope 3 emissions in both the company's and its clients' supply chains.



