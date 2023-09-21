In mid-September 2023, the All Electric Society Park of the globally active family-owned company Phoenix Contact was opened in Blomberg, North Rhine-Westphalia. The park shows the future energy system in an electrified society. As one of the leading providers of modular and scalable energy storage solutions, INTILION has integrated the required large-scale storage systems into the All Electric Society Park.

Dr. André Haubrock, CEO of INTILION, says: "The All Electric Society Park is a great opportunity to experience the technical solutions of the energy transition in a clear and understandable way. With our battery storage systems, we are making a very important contribution to this. In particular, they serve to optimize self-consumption and peak load management. Both are important applications for efficiently using the volatile electricity produced from renewable energies and thus increasing the share of green energy in the electricity mix."

The All Electric Society Park vividly demonstrates how renewable energy is generated, converted, stored, distributed and efficiently used. INTILION installed the scalecube large-scale storage system with a total capacity of 1.2 MWh on behalf of Phoenix Contact. The lithium-ion storage units are located in a 22-foot container that was placed outdoor. The INTILION storage units are used to store renewable electricity generated by the sun and wind and make it available for later use. At the All Electric Society Park, concrete examples of the efficient use of energy for the electric charging stations, the buildings and the applications in the park itself are shown.

INTILION Aktiengesellschaft ("INTILION") is a provider of innovative, modular and scalable energy storage solutions (ESS). The product and service portfolio is particularly suitable for use in system-relevant and critical infrastructures such as commercial, industrial and power grids. The storage capacities of the company's intelligent lithium-ion-based ESS products range from 70 kWh to 100 MWh. With its range of solutions and services, INTILION is a forerunner on the way to a decarbonised, flexible and digital energy sector, enabling the transition towards climate-neutral, renewable and clean energy use. INTILION's customers include local, regional and international utilities and energy distributors, as well as system distributors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors within Europe. INTILION is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, and belongs to the family-owned HOPPECKE Group, with a heritage of more than 95 years of expertise and engineering excellence in batteries. For further information, please visit https://intilion.com.

