

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, said on Thursday that it expects good performance for the first-half, supported by higher order intake and increased strong revenue growth in the US and Mainland Europe. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its Annual revenue growth expectations.



For the first-half, the company expects good organic constant currency revenue growth against a strong comparative period last year, and return on sales towards the lower end of its target range.



The Group's order intake is ahead of the comparable period last year, it said in a statement.



Order intake in the Safety and Environmental & Analysis sectors is in line with revenue, whereas the Healthcare sector has experienced slower order intake, following a recovery from post-Covid disruptions.



The US and Mainland Europe have delivered strong organic constant currency revenue growth, while the UK has grown modestly together, these account for nearly 80 percent of the Group revenue.



However, organic constant currency revenue performance in Asia Pacific was negative.



For the full year to March 2024, Halma still projects good organic constant currency revenue growth with return on sales of around 20 percent.



The company is scheduled to release its first-half financial results on November 16.



