

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a German technology provider for food and other industries, said on Thursday that it has appointed, Bernd Brinker, as interim Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 16.



For a period of one year, Brinker will succeed, Marcus A. Ketter, who passed away unexpectedly on August 6.



Brinker has over three decades of financial and capital market experience. In 2014, he assumed his first group CFO role at the then family-owned DORMA Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA, which in the following year merged with Swiss-based Kaba Holding AG to form the publicly traded dormakaba Holding AG.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken