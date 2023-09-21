

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) is up over 32% at $17.07. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 29% at $4.35. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is up over 27% at $4.97. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) is up over 23% at $15.18. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is up over 19% at $3.50. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 16% at $4.47. Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (ELIQ) is up over 7% at $2.40. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is up over 8% at $2.95. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is up over 5% at $263.98.



In the Red



Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is down over 11% at $12.25. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE) is down over 9% at $14.80. The Macerich Company (MAC) is down over 9% at $10.72. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is down over 6% at $778.01. Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) is down over 6% at $23.40. Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) is down over 5% at $3.20. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is down over 5% at $2.17.



