

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), an engineering firm, said on Thursday that it has won a new prime contract of around $74 million to provide combined joint all-domain command and control or CJADC2 analysis and support to the U.S. Department of Defense DoD Joint Staff J6 Joint Assessment Division.



The duration of the contract is five years and six months.



Leidos will provide analytical, engineering, and deployable services to support Joint Assessment Division's operational analysis.



This will include demonstration, experimentation, and assessment of both emerging and fielded command and control information systems and procedures.



In addition, Leidos will assist JAD by producing decision-quality data to improve Joint C2 interoperability on various automation and cloud platforms.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken