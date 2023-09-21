

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech major Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), had discussions to drop Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) as its AI chip supplier as early as 2027, over a pricing dispute, The Information reported.



If this plan goes through, then Google will design the chips known as tensor processing units in-house.



Broadcom is likely to be replaced by Marvell Technology (MRVL), which will develop chips known internally as 'Granite Redux' to ramp up its AI investments.



In pre-market activity, shares of Broadcom are trading at $778.87 down 6.22% and shares of Alphabet are trading at $132.83 down 1.31% on Nasdaq.



Marvell is trading at $54.75 up 3.42%.



With the move, Google expects to save billions of dollars in costs annually, and to win back market share lost to Microsoft (MSFT) earlier this year, the report said.



