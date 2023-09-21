

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French food retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK) Thursday said it has reached an agreement with El Corte Inglés to acquire 47 stores under the SuperCor banner in Spain. The enterprise value of the transaction is 60 million euros.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close before the end of the first semester 2024.



The deal includes supermarkets and convenience stores notably located in the regions of Madrid, Catalonia, Andalucia and Comunidad Valenciana.



Carrefour plans to convert the acquired stores to the Carrefour Market, Carrefour Express and Supeco banners.



The converted stores are expected to benefit from Carrefour's strong brand equity, commercial policy, products under Carrefour brand and purchasing conditions.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken