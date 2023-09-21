

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira fell against the U.S. dollar in the New York session on Thursday, despite a 500 basis-point hike by the Turkish central bank.



Turkey's central bank raised the policy rate to 30 percent from 25 percent, citing rising inflation and fuel prices.



Inflation readings were above expectations in July and August, the bank said.



'As the strong course of domestic demand and the stickiness of services inflation persist, the increase in oil prices and the ongoing deterioration in inflation expectations pose additional upside risks to inflation.'



The Turkish Lira touched 27.12 against the greenback, its lowest level since August 24, when it reached a record low.



