

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department has revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury announced plans to sell $48 billion worth of two-year notes, $49 billion worth of five-year notes and $37 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $45 billion worth of two-year notes, $46 billion worth of five-year notes and $36 billion worth of seven-year notes.



While the two-year note auction attracted well above average demand, the five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted average demand.



