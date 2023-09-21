

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shimano has recalled about 680,000 cranksets for bicycles due to a risk of crash.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Shimano has recalled 11-speed bonded Hollowtech II Road cranksets, as the bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers.



The company has received 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating, and six reported injuries, including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the cranksets manufactured before July 1, 2019, and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection.



The recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets manufactured prior to July 2019 sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized. A crankset is the component of the bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling.



The recalled products were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from January 2012 through August 2023 for between $270 and $1,500.



