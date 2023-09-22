

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Make Believe Ideas has recalled about 260,000 Rainbow Road series board books due to the risk of choking.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic binding rings can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children.



The company said it received two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the United States and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books. The books are children's board books bound together with plastic rings. The books were sold individually as well as in a book box with four books. Additional details can be found on CPSC website.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled books and contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr.



The recalled books were sold at Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam's Club and other stores nationwide, online at www.amazon.com and other websites, and at school book fairs nationwide from March 2022 through August 2023 as individual books for between about $10 and $11 and as a box set for about $21.



