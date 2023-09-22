

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pennsylvania American Water said it reached an agreement to acquire Audubon Water Company.



As per the terms of the transaction, an affiliate of Pennsylvania American Water will merge with Audubon, with shareholders of Audubon Water receiving shares of AWK common stock in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Audubon, and subsequently, Audubon will merge into Pennsylvania American Water. The transaction values Audubon at approximately $8 million



Audubon is a private, investor-owned system serving approximately 2,900 customers in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County and is located directly between Pennsylvania American Water's existing Royersford and Norristown water systems.



The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken