The battery packages include a battery, an inverter and a control system. The US manufacturer claims its storage system have a lifespan of over 10,000 cycles and a depth of discharge of 80%.Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, a US-based provider of battery systems and standby generators, has unveiled a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery package comprising a battery, a 6 kW inverter and a control system. "These packages offer a simplified, state-of-the-art technology solution that is versatile enough to serve a variety of energy applications across homes and businesses - from grid-tied ...

