Clevon has delivered nearly one and a half thousand DHL Express packages in Estonia - the results favour deploying robot couriers on public streets

Clevon, a developer of unmanned vehicles, has started transporting parcels in Tallinn in cooperation with DHL Express Estonia already in the summer of 2022. The innovation project has received excellent feedback from customers and DHL Group because parcel transport services with unmanned vehicles have never been offered on such a scale before on roadways.

The pilot project grew step by step into an everyday service, and now Clevon's robot courier is part of DHL Express Estonia's fleet. The service offered for over a year has been successful in every way, and the results speak for themselves. The vehicle has transported more than 1,200 parcels during the year and travelled more than 7,000 kilometers in all four seasons. End-users are also satisfied with the service and have rated it highly (NPS 81%). The simplicity and speed of the service are praised, and they would also like to receive their parcels in this new way in the future. The parties will continue with the existing service, and further cooperation opportunities are also being discussed, including bringing Europe's largest fleet of unmanned vehicles to public roads.

Sander Sebastian Agur, CEO of Clevon, confirms that DHL Group is interested in the wider use of the robot courier: "I am glad that DHL, the world's leading logistics company, is Clevon's longest-term partner. During this time, we have received practical feedback regarding our product and customer expectations. This, in turn, has created a good starting point from which to grow DHL's autonomous last mile service both in Estonia and in other parts of the world."

Agur added that the numerical indicators are exceptional, and work continues with customers and product development in the background. With partners like DHL, it is possible to make urban transport autonomous and sustainable with determined steps.

