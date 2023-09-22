

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Zegona Communications plc ((ZEG.L)) Friday confirmed that it is in talks with Vodafone Group plc (VOD.L) for the potential acquisition of Vodafone's Spanish business.



When the acquisition concludes, it would constitute a reverse takeover under the ?Listing Rules and accordingly Zegona needs to apply for re-admission of its shares to the Official ?List and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.



Therefore, at the company's request, FCA has suspended Zegona's listing on the 'standard segment of the Official List as of today. Trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange has also been suspended.



