

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) said on Friday that it has appointed Michael Leskinen as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.



Earlier this year, the company had announced that its prior CFO Gerry Laderman would remain in the role until his successor was appointed and then serve as EVP, Finance until his planned retirement in 2024.



Leskinen, who joined airline in 2018 as Managing Director of Investor Relations, was promoted to Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations in 2019.



In 2021, he added the title of President of United Airlines Ventures, a corporate venture capital fund that identifies and invests in opportunities to decarbonize air travel and enhance the customer travel experience.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken