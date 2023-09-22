Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco in Talks to Acquire Staffing Business Assets to Advance Expansion and Diversification Strategy

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded Web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today announced its ongoing discussions regarding the potential acquisition of strategic staffing industry assets in line with its Division 5 expansion and diversification initiatives.

This strategic move reflects Metavesco's commitment to pursuing growth opportunities that align with its broader vision for the future. While specific details are still being negotiated and cannot be disclosed at this time, the potential acquisition aims to bolster Metavesco's portfolio and revenue streams.

"I am excited to explore this potential opportunity, which is consistent with our strategic growth and diversification plans previously announced," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "We must adapt and evolve in response to shifting market dynamics. Staffing is an industry I know very well and can provide excellent cash flow that can then be reinvested in our bitcoin mining and DeFi operations. This approach reflects my dedication to create value for our shareholders."

Further details about the potential acquisition will be shared as they become available, subject to confidentiality agreements and regulatory considerations. The Company expects the deal to be solidified, in whole or in part, within the next 10 business days.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in TX and KY. The company also invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land including OthersideMeta. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

