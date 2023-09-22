

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC for failing to provide complete and accurate securities trading information to the SEC. Goldman agreed to pay a $6 million penalty to resolve the charges. Over a period of approximately ten years, the company made more than 22,000 deficient blue sheet submissions to the SEC. Goldman willfully violated the broker-dealer recordkeeping and reporting provisions of the federal securities laws, the SEC found.



Also, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reached a settlement with Goldman for related conduct.



