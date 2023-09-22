

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, President Joe Biden will announce the establishment of a White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to reduce gun violence, which has ravaged communities across the country, and implement and expand upon key executive and legislative actions taken to save lives.



The new Office of Gun Violence Prevention will be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been a been a key leader in the Biden Administration's effort to end the gun violence epidemic.



Stefanie Feldman, a longtime policy advisor to President Biden on gun violence prevention, will serve as Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Leading gun violence prevention advocates Greg Jackson and Rob Wilcox will join the Administration as Deputy Directors of the Office.



At a launching ceremony to be held at the Rose Garden at 2.45 PM ET, the President and the Vice President will deliver remarks on gun safety.



