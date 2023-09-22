

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar erased its gains against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback eased to 147.96 against the yen and 0.9044 against the franc, off its early highs of 148.41 and 0.9070, respectively.



The greenback retreated to 1.0671 against the euro and 1.2284 against the pound, from an early more than 6-month high of 1.0614 and nearly a 6-month high of 1.2232, respectively.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 133.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the franc, 1.08 against the euro and 1.24 against the pound.



