Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce a joint agreement between eParkGo smart parking management systems and real estate property development firm Kutak, for the installation and maintenance of up to 50 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the newly developed One Shaughnessy and Two Shaughnessy residential buildings located in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.

Kutak Development is a single source real estate development service offering a full scope of services from acquisition through permitting and construction to sales, with a proven track record of delivering successful projects.

eParkGo is an EV charging systems management service offering hardware and software management services to charging station owners.

In a monumental step towards sustainable urban development, the three companies will begin offering residents of Kutak's 33-unit One Shaughnessy development, state-of-the-art EV charging systems by the end of September 2023. The 39-unit Two Shaughnessy residential building is slated to commence construction shortly and will be outfitted with EV charging infrastructure by Energy Plug, eParkGo and Kutak, marking a multi-party commitment to green initiatives.

Energy Plug Business Acquisition Team Leader, Ryan Iacoviello, said, "We're incredibly excited about this tripartite partnership. This isn't just about installing charging stations; it's about crafting an intelligent, eco-friendly infrastructure that enriches both residents and the wider community."

Energy Plug will leverage its expertise to provide cutting-edge Level 2 EV chargers and software, while eParkGo will manage the user interface, on-demand electrical usage pricing, and real-time monitoring through Energy Plug's software solutions. Developer Kutak will integrate these technologies seamlessly into the architectural design of both residential buildings.

The alliance of Energy Plug, eParkGo, and Developer Kutak aims to catalyze a broader transition to electric vehicles by offering residents of One Shaughnessy and Two Shaughnessy a superior user experience seamless integration and ease of use. Furthermore, the scalable model of Energy Plug installations and software management systems opens the door for future collaborations across residential and commercial projects.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a software company developing technology utilizing advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to monitor Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations as well as software development services and intelligent networking solutions for the Battery Energy Charging Systems (BESS) sector.

True North Battery Storage Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Plug Technologies. The company consists of a team of expert advisors in the field of battery energy storage technologies and electrification sustainability sciences.

About eParkGo

eParkGo delivers revolutionary parking management solutions, employing smart technology to streamline parking and improve user experiences.

About Developer Kutak

Developer Kutak is a highly regarded property development firm, known for their commitment to sustainable and innovative residential and commercial projects.

To learn more about Kutak Development, please visit www.kutakdevelopment.com.

To learn more about Energy Plug Technologies, please visit www.energyplugcorp.com or contact hello@energyplugcorp.com.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Dickson,

President & CEO

Tel: (604) 283-1262

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-Looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the business of the Company. Forward-Looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial and capital markets; uncertainties related to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; business and economic conditions in the software development and energy storage industries generally; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate energy market and storage assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to geopolitical situation, international sanctions, potential military conflicts, protection of intellectual property, changes in government policies regarding energy storage. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181571