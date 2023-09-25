PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Grupo Medios Commences Media Blitz, Pedro's List Eyes Becoming Household Name

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's List" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that Grupo Medios, experts in creating digital web and social media advertising content throughout Mexico, have officially announced its partnership with Pedro's List, essentially commencing their marketing initiative.

"Upon announcing our partnership with Grupo Medios last week, management at Grupo Medios completely took us by surprise and decided to commence their marketing blitzkrieg and disseminated such partnership news to a large portion of their network," stated Eden Miller, co-founder and Director of Pedro's List. "Specifically, Grupo Medios sent out our news, translated into Spanish, across the Somos News information app and the MIT Sloan Management Review website in Mexico," concluded Miller.

"The decision by Grupo Medios to commence their digital marketing initiative resulted in increased traffic on our website and interest in our upcoming app, with an unexpected number of people signing up to our mailing list," added Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of the Company. "With the assistance of Jose and the entire team at Grupo Medios, we are expecting the launch of our app to be met with incredible success," declared Birnbaum. As previously announced, the Company will be working with Grupo Medios to develop a digital marketing and content based strategy targeting home-owners in specific geographic regions in Mexico as it rolls-out its app in specific Mexican cities. Grupo Medios will focus on creating a comprehensive digital marketing strategy aimed at meeting the Company's objectives, namely that of (1) having home-owners download the app & subscribe to

our services, (2) having dependable, reliable and quality oriented service providers join our suite of home-related services, and (3) becoming the leading home-related app based, revenue generating service provider company in Mexico.

The link to the news disseminated by Grupo Medios can be found at the following link:

https://mitsloanreview.mx/actualidad/pedros-list-se-asocia-con-grupo-medios-para-el-lanzamiento-de-su-aplicacion/

Future updates pertaining to Grupo Medios' digital marketing strategy will be announced as they become available.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

