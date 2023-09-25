Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company") a nicotine vape enterprise spearheading the smoke-free revolution in Canada and catering to adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "S62". Delota's common shares are now dual-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: LOTA) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: S62).

"This marks an exciting milestone for Delota as we endeavour to broaden our investor base and enhance awareness," said Cameron Wickham, Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Delota. "Facilitating European investors with access to purchase our common shares has the potential to increase trading liquidity and raise international awareness for the Company."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. is a nicotine vape enterprise that spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. Delota's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail nicotine vape space.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Company. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's goal to build the most popular retail nicotine and cannabis brands in Canada by aggressively growing its retail footprint and developing retail banners that resonate with a loyal and growing customer base. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include continuing customer demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to develop popular retail brands, the Company's ability to expand its retail footprint in Canada, and other risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Delota Corp.

Cameron Wickham

Executive Vice Chair and CEO

T: (905) 330-1602

E: info@delota.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181760