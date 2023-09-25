

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - In a major development Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that American Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine.



'Good news from Minister [of Defense Rustem] Umerov. 'Abrams' are already in Ukraine and are getting prepared to reinforce our brigades,' Zelensky said in a statement posted on Telegram. 'I am grateful to our allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts and expanding the geography of supply.'



During a meeting at the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden had assured Zelensky that Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine this week.



On the same day President Joe Biden announced the latest tranche of U.S. package of military assistance including significant air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend against Russia's continued aerial attacks.



'The Abrams is a full-tracked, low-profile, land combat assault weapon enabling expeditionary Warfighters to dominate their adversaries through lethal firepower, unparalleled survivability, and audacious maneuver, according to the U.S. Army's Acquisition Support Center.



In news from the war front, two civilians were killed and the southern port of Odesa was significant damaged in Russian air strikes overnight, reports quoting Ukrainian officials said.



Separately, two old-aged people were killed in Russian bomb attacks on Beryslav in the Kherson region on Monday.



Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that 34 Russian military officers, including the commander of the Black Sea Feet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, were killed in a Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last week.



