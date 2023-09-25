

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence in Belgium strengthened in September on the back of an improvement in the services sector, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



The business confidence index rose to -14.4 from -14.9 in August.



'The slight upturn masks contrasting sector-specific developments: a clear improvement in business-related services, near stabilization in the manufacturing industry, a decline in trade, and an even more pronounced dip in the building industry,' the bank said.



Morale in the services sector improved, after falling sharply in recent months, underpinned by stronger indicators across the board. Significant rebound was witnessed in business expectations.



The construction sector logged the most severe decline in confidence with almost all components contributing to this downward trend. However, demand expectations held up despite the prevailing gloom, the survey said.



