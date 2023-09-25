

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The euro weakened to 157.55 against the yen and 1.6472 against the aussie, off its early highs of 158.17 and 1.6590, respectively.



The euro dropped to a multi-week low of 1.7734 against the kiwi and multi-month lows of 1.0584 against the greenback and 1.4257 against the loonie, from its early highs of 1.7907, 1.0655 and 1.4362, respectively.



The euro declined to 0.8673 against the pound and 0.9643 against the franc, reversing from its early multi-month highs of 0.8702 and 0.9685, respectively.



The euro is poised to challenge support around 154.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the aussie, 1.74 against the kiwi, 1.03 against the greenback, 1.40 against the loonie, 0.84 against the pound and 0.94 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken