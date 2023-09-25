METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): Metavisio - Thomson Computing: "No limits!"

On Tuesday September 19th, Stephan Français, CEO of Metavisio (Thomson Computing), was the guest on La Matinale de l'Entrepreneur, a program produced by TV Finance and broadcasted on La Tribune. Interviewed by Roselyne Pagès, he talked about the various steps recently taken by the company he is heading, Metavisio-Thomson Computing:

- The company raised 12 million euros on the stock market last year.

- Accreditation of the Thomson brand in India, enabling the company to bid on tenders in that country. By the way, Stephan Français is optimistic about an initial tender for 250,000 tablets.

- The famous UN accreditation, officially announced on September 13th, enabling the company to bid for tenders from UN institutions.

- Winning the coveted "PC-Welt Best of IFA" award for the best laptop at the IFA exhibition in Berlin: a recognition of the technological quality and design of Thomson computers.

The company Metavisio (Thomson Computing) has "no limits", said its CEO, insisting on the terms and the scale of this global market, which is worth some 168 billion dollars, with ultimately few operators, and especially none from Europe.

Proud of recent advances, he explained that "the company's history will be international" but regretted that the French state had not yet opened the possibility for Thomson to bid for public contracts: "I don't want to be given public contracts, I want to win them!" He expressed his confidence in his ability to win significant market shares based on price-quality ratio, with a range of laptops from 150 to 2,500 euros. Stephan Français explained namely that the flexibility of the French SME enables the range to be renewed every 6 months, whereas the IT giants have to wait 2 years. Similarly, the reason why Thomson computers are so competitively priced, he explained that METAVISIO-THOMSON COMPUTING's costs are nothing like those of the giants, who spend fortunes on the buildings they buy in each country and must necessarily reflect these costs in their sale prices.

The full interview can be found in the Stock Market section of the website LaTribune.fr.

https://bourse.latribune.fr/webfg/articles/la-matinale-de-l-entrepreneur/metavisio---thomson-computing-stephan-francais-jen-appelle-a-bruno-le-maire--14729986.html?autoplay=1

