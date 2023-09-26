

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft manufacturing major Airbus SE (EADSF) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Christian Scherer as chief executive officer of its Commercial Aircraft business.



He will be reporting to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.



The new organisational set-up will be established in the next months.



Since 2019, Airbus and its Commercial Aircraft business' leadership roles have been combined.



The company now said the new CEO nomination would ensure dedicated operational focus for the Commercial Aircraft unit in challenging times, enabling the Airbus CEO to focus on the strategic, global and transformational agenda of the company.



Currently, shares of Airbus are trading at 123.16 euros up 0.16% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



