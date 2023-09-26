

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in August amid a continued slump in costs for energy-related products, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index dropped 5.9 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 2.1 percent fall in July.



The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, was 3.0 percent.



Prices in the domestic market alone slid 9.3 percent.



Prices for energy-related goods fell sharply by 37.5 percent annually in August. Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods gained 9.2 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 7.2 percent.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent in August versus a 0.6 percent fall seen in the preceding month.



Data also showed that import prices fell 3.2 percent yearly, and the export price index was 1.9 percent lower.



